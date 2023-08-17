Man shot at gas station in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Riverdale Thursday afternoon.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on Riverdale Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. His condition is unknown at this time.
There is no word on any suspect description or information available.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as we learn more.
