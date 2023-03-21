33-year-old man shot to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified a man who was shot to death in District Heights early Monday morning.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 6200 block of Atwood Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Richard Bentley lying in the roadway. He had been shot. First responders pronounced Bentley dead in the street.
Investigators are working to identify any suspects. There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Please refer to case number 23-0016656.
