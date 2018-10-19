TEMPLE HILLS, Md. -- A man was shot dead after police say they believe he broke into his neighbor's home in Temple Hills on Wednesday.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 8:05 a.m. after 55-year-old David William Taylor Sr. of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills broke into a home.

Police said the investigation shows that Taylor was shot after he broke into a home in the same neighborhood. Taylor ran off after being shot and then collapsed in somebody's backyard several houses away.

Officers responded to the report of an unresponsive man in a backyard in the 4300 block of 23rd Place and found Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead in the backyard.

