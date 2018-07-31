A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for the murders of two teens who were shot to death on the night before their high school graduation.

Jose Canales-Yanez was convicted in January after police say he gunned down 17-year-old Shadi Najjar and his friend, 18-year-old Artem Ziberov in June of last year.

Najjar and Ziberov were sitting in Najjar's car in Montgomery Village when the shooting happened.

The two teens were seniors at Northwest High School in Montgomery County. They were found murdered on June 5, 2017.

Prosecutors said the shooting was a revenge killing. They said Najjar had stolen marijuana from Canales-Yanez's wife in a botched drug deal.

Canales-Yanez waited for a chance to take revenge and he got that chance when Najjar went online, offering to sell an extra graduation ticket.

Prosecutors said Canalez-Yanez posed as a buyer, arranged a meeting, and carried out the murders with three other suspects.

The remaining suspects are still awaiting trial.

