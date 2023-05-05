Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting victim to death in front of girlfriend at Red Roof Inn in 2022

Sergey Danshin was found guilty in January of first-degree murder and related handgun charges for the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 20 years after a jury found him guilty of killing a man in Montgomery County in 2022.

According to Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Sergey Danshin was found guilty in January of first-degree murder and related handgun charges for the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena.

Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road on June 22, 2022. When officers arrived, they found Gonzalez-Mena shot to death.

Shortly before the shooting, Danshin and 33-year-old Micah Clemons knocked on the door to the room Gonzalez-Mena had been staying in. After a short confrontation, Danshin left. He returned several minutes later wearing a face covering and ambushed Gonzalez-Mena.

Investigators say Gonzalez-Mena's girlfriend was holding his hand when he was shot and fell to the ground. That is when Danshin took off his mask and ordered her to get into a car that was waiting nearby. Gonzalez-Mena’s girlfriend knew Danshin and she called 911 as soon as she could.

Danshin and Clemons were arrested along with the driver of the getaway car, Willman Quintanilla, 44, of Boyds.

Clemons pleaded guilty in January to first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He has since been sentenced to 15 years, with all but 5 years suspended and 5 years of supervised probation upon release.