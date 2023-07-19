Maryland man charged in deadly road rage shooting of local professional boxer to be sentenced

Danny Kelly, Jr., was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2021 in front of his girlfriend and three children.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A 25-year-old Clinton man is expected to appear in court on Thursday where he will be sentenced for the shooting death of professional boxer Danny Kelly, Jr.

Markell Lewis faces a total of 36 charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder for shooting and killing Kelly on Christmas Eve of 2021.

He is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. WUSA9 will have a crew in the courtroom.

Investigators say Kelly was murdered in front of both his girlfriend and three children just before 4:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

According to the family, Kelly was leaving a shopping trip with his family when the shooting occurred. The brazen attack did not injure the girlfriend or the three children, ages 4, 7 and 9.

Kelly was well-known in the boxing community. He competed professionally in places like the Barclays Center and Maryland Live. According to BoxRec.com, he had a record of 10-3-1 on the professional circuit, including nine knockouts.

Kelly's cousin, Simone Deloach, spoke during a press conference with the Prince George's County Police Department and said this was the second son her aunt had lost and called for an end to "senseless gun violence" happening in the county.

"He was a heavyweight champion, but he was also a gentle giant," Deloach said. "He loved making people happy and seeing the joy on our faces. That's what he brought to our family."