Maryland

Man sentenced for attempted first degree murder in Gaithersburg shooting

He was captured on surveillance footage trying to hide the weapon.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 29-year-old man was sentenced Monday for attempted first-degree murder after a shooting outside of a Gaithersburg restaurant in 2021.

According to authorities, the shooting, which happened on April 18, 2021, happened after an argument between two groups of people at Antojitos Restaurant, located on East Diamond Avenue. The incident took place in the parking lot outside of the restaurant at 1:22 a.m. and was caught on surveillance footage. 

In the video, Jefferson Delgado, the defendant in the case, retrieved a shotgun from a friend's vehicle and then opened fire at least twice hitting the victim with two bullets. Officials say he then ran to a parking garage where he was captured by another surveillance camera running back and forth. 

On the footage, he was also seen attempting to hide the weapon. The victim in the case survived their injuries.

On March 30, a jury found Delgado guilty of first-degree attempted murder for shooting the man. In circuit court in Montgomery County, Honorable Eric Johnson sentenced him to life in prison, suspended all but 30 years to serve and five years of supervised probation upon release.

