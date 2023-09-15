WANTED: 2 connected to robbing shopper at Westfield Wheaton Mall

When investigators arrived, they learned a man was exiting the mall after shopping when the two suspects approached him.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects, wanted for robbing a person at Westfield Wheaton Mall in August.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the mall on Veirs Mill Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 for reports of an armed robbery.

When investigators arrived, they learned a man was exiting the mall after shopping when the two suspects approached him. One of the suspects reportedly assaulted the man while the other showed him a handgun before stealing his property. The pair left after the assault.

Detectives have obtained surveillance video of the suspects from the mall and released it Friday in hopes that someone will recognize the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male who stands around 5-foot-8 with short hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a long gray shirt, black Adidas pants and black shoes.

Police describe the second suspect as a male standing at 5-foot-8 with dark hair and a mustache and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, dark shoes and dark hair.