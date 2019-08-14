BURTONSVILLE, Md. — A man was rescued after at least two utility poles fell on his car near Paint Branch High School in Montgomery County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

The man was taken from his car by emergency crews and carried away in an ambulance. The victim has not been identified at this time and his condition is unknown.

Officials said a tree fell and then brought down at least two utility poles onto the car.

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

Old Columbia Pike is closed between Old Briggs Chaney Road and Duvall Road as a result of the incident.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

