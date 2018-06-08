FREDERICK, Md. -- A man playing with his dog on Monday afternoon in Frederick made a grisly discovery when he went to retrieve the ball: A slightly decomposed body.

Between 1:30 and 2 p.m., a man in Harmon Park threw a ball for his dog near some playground equipment.

That's when the man, who went to retrieve the ball, came across the body and called police.

Frederick City Police say they believe the body is male and transported it to the state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for identification.

According to police, the playground isn’t used very much.

The investigation is ongoing.

