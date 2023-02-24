Man shot, killed at skating rink in Prince George's County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was shot and killed at a skating rink in Temple Hills late Thursday night, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD).

Officers with the police department responded to Temple Hills Skate Palace, located on Branch Avenue, in Temple Hills around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, they located a man inside the skating rink suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim has not been identified in the case, this includes his age and name.

We are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3100 block of Branch Ave in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/0dlmbuPeqS — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 24, 2023

PGPD investigators are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive in the deadly shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.