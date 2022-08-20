Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

LARGO, Md. — A man who was shot in Largo, Maryland, has died, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive just before 10 p.m. Friday. Police found a man suffering from trauma to the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who is responsible.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-41-TIPS.

This incident comes after a violent week in Prince George's County. On Thursday, a man died following a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's. Hours later, a 71-year-old woman was shot and killed in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway.