Police: Man killed in early afternoon Landover shooting

Prince George's County Police said the shooting happened at 2:15 p.m.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials with the Prince George's County Police Department said they responded to a deadly shooting in the 800 block of Hill Stream in Landover Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting around 2:15 p.m., and once on scene found a man who had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The shooting was steps away from Cora Rice Elementary School and G. James Gholson Middle School and happened 20 minutes after the elementary students were dismissed.

There was also a bus with high school students yards away from the crime scene. A spokesperson for Prince George's County Public Schools said no students were harmed.

“It’s bad because you have the kids in the neighborhood as well coming from school and you know it’s scary, my granddaughter cried. She didn’t know what to expect, what was going on," Denise McGauley said.

McGauley said she had just got home with her granddaughter a few minutes before hearing the gunshots.

“Elementary school kids, this is the time they’re coming down from the school, the walkers. And I said maybe an hour later then the middle school kids would be coming down the street. And you got all this here, what do you think that’s going to do those kids they see that," McGauley said.

A second car from a deadly shooting in Prince George’s County is getting towed away.

When McGualey went outside her car windows were shattered.

“I came out here, the car, the yellow tape was around my car and they were blocking it off so I didn’t even notice the windows were busted," McGualey said.

Police have yet to reveal any information about the victim, a suspect, or a motive.