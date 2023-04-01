Man killed in head-on-head collision in Montgomery Co.

Investigators say the man was traveling west on Norbeck Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle heading north.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a head-on-head collision in Montgomery County Saturday night.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, April 1 on Norbeck Road near Norwood Road.

Initial investigation reveals that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Norbeck Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Detectives claim the driver of the car that crossed into oncoming traffic sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the adult occupant of the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the collision and was also taken to an area hospital following the crash.

The Montgomery County Department of Police, Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is actively investigating this collision.

Detectives have not yet revealed the identity of the driver killed or the driver injured in this case. That information will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this crash and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.



