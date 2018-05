A man was shot after an argument at a church in Lanham early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened during a QuinceaƱeras celebration in the 9400 block of Annapolis Road around 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, an adult male, is in police custody at this time.

Investigation is ongoing.

