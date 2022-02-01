Serenade in Silver Spring: Man surprises girlfriend with Honduran mariachi band playing outside balcony

A man and his son couldn't help but stop when they saw a mariachi band on a sidewalk outside an apartment building.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Romance is alive in Silver Spring.

Eric Rasch was walking downtown to the grocery store with his son Sunday morning when he noticed a man setting up some sort of performance he knew would be magical.

Rasch told WUSA9 he approached the man, who was with a mariachi band from Honduras outside an apartment complex, and asked if he could take a photo.

The man invited Rasch to stay and watch as the band performed below his girlfriend's apartment balcony, serenading her.

Rasch and his son watched the performance and recorded it from across the street, capturing two women in the apartment balcony becoming overwhelmed with emotion as they heard sweet vocals, guitar and the beautiful sounds of the trumpet.

After sharing a video of the performance, one Twitter user replied to Rasch, "Delightful. Who knew they had mariachi music in Honduras?"

Rasch tweeted back, "This is an example of our global interconnectedness and especially our international #DMV I love it here!"