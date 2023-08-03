x
Maryland

Maryland man dead after being hit by car in Waldorf

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Juan Alcides Urias-Hernandes, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the Porsche.

WALDORF, Md. — Police have identified a man they say was hit and killed by a car on Saturday, March 4 in Waldorf, Maryland.

According to Maryland State Police (MSP), officers were called to the area of Acton Lane after a person was hit by a car.

Investigators believe a 2015 Porsche Macan S was being driven by 58-year-old Mark Anthony Conner Sr. when a man attempted to walk across the roadway. 

That man, later identified as 35-year-old Juan Alcides Urias-Hernandes, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the Porsche.

Conner stayed after the collision and called for help. Urias-Hernandes died from his injuries.

Troopers believe Urias-Hernandes had been drinking when he attempted to cross the roadway. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-008138) 

