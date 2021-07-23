Man walking on yellow line on Baltimore Avenue hit, killed in Prince George's County

Maryland State Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

LAUREL, Md. — Police say a 22-year-old man who was walking in the middle of Baltimore Avenue in Prince George's County was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to Baltimore Avenue (Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland, for a reported pedestrian-involved crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta and killed, troopers said.

Investigators identified the victim was 22-year-old Ackeem Patrick Spence.

Maryland State Police said Baltimore Avenue was closed until about 5 a.m. due to the crash investigation.

The driver of the Jetta remained on scene. Maryland State Police troopers said, according to their preliminary investigation, there were no signs of impairment of the driver.