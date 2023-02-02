Man hit by car in Montgomery County dies from injuries

The man was identified by police as 67-year-old Sterling David Brown of Montgomery Village.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery Village Shopping Center for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m.

When Montgomery County Police arrived, they found a man hit by a single car. That man was taken to the hospital with injuries described as potentially life-threatening. Police said Friday the man, identified as 67-year-old Sterling David Brown, had died from his injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for the crash investigation Wednesday night, but have since reopened.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the crash. It is not clear if the driver will face any charges.