DC man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gang-related shooting in Silver Spring

Investigators believe this shooting was the result of a rival gang dispute. The search continues for additional suspects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 28-year-old D.C. man is set to serve 12 years in prison and five years of supervised probation after being sentenced on Thursday for his involvement in a gang-related shooting in Silver Spring.

Aaron Jefferson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment for his role in the shooting, which occurred on Oct. 2, 2021.

Investigators believe this shooting was the result of a rival gang dispute.

More than 40 rifle and handgun casings were recovered from the scene.

Police say bullets struck a man in the hand and leg. That victim survived.

Three commercial businesses and five vehicles were also hit by bullets.

The investigation by Montgomery County Police showed that Jefferson was one of multiple individuals shooting handguns and a rifle.

Detectives say Jefferson was shot in the back and back of his neck. It’s believed he sustained his injuries as a result of the other shooters hitting him from behind.

The search continues for additional suspects.

WATCH NEXT:

An armored truck employee shot and killed a man inside of a Starbucks near the Forestville Mall on Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department said.