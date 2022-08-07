Police: Man found with BB gun detained near Gaithersburg Target

The man was taken into custody without incident. Officials say there were no ongoing threats to the community.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man was detained after police said they found the individual with a BB gun Saturday night near a Target store in a Gaithersburg shopping center.

The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) were investigating a "suspicious situation" at the shopping center after receiving calls about a person carrying a gun around 8:17 p.m.

When officers from both departments arrived at the Target located on 25 Grand Corner Avenue, they found a man carrying a BB gun.

The man was detained and taken into custody by the GPD without incident. Officials say there were no ongoing threats to the public.

MCPD said in a post on Twitter that the department was assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who may have additional information about the incident is urged to contact the Investigative Section of the Gaithersburg Police at 301-258-6400.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.