Man found shot to death in vehicle, sparking homicide investigation in Montgomery County

Upon arrival at the scene, police found a man in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Montgomery County late Thursday night, leaving police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to Heather Hollow Circle, off of Lockwood Drive and New Hampshire Avenue, in Silver Spring around 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle crash. Upon arrival at the scene, police found several cars that had been hit and a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead. No information has been released about the victim, this includes his age and name.

Currently, there is no one in custody for the crime and no suspect information has been released. The police department is working to develop a motive in the deadly shooting case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). If callers wish they may remain anonymous.

