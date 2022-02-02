Man found shot to death inside car in Suitland; police investigating

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a possible motive.

SUITLAND, Md. — A man is dead after he was found inside of a car with gunshot wounds in Prince George's County Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police (PGPD).

Officers were called to the 6500 block of Hil Mar Drive just after midnight for the reported shooting when they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives are at the scene of the shooting investigating. They are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a possible motive.

At this time, PGPD is asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Around 12:30 am officers responded to the 6500 block of Hil Mar Dr for a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/QbJ9SHDkbX — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 2, 2022

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting at an apartment complex in Greenbelt, Md. Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Greenbelt City Police, the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Mandan Road.