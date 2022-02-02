Man found shot to death inside car in Suitland; police investigating

SUITLAND, Md. — A man is dead after he was found inside of a car with gunshot wounds in Prince George's County Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police (PGPD).
Officers were called to the 6500 block of Hil Mar Drive just after midnight for the reported shooting when they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Wednesday morning, detectives are at the scene of the shooting investigating. They are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a possible motive.
At this time, PGPD is asking anyone who may have information on this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.
In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting at an apartment complex in Greenbelt, Md. Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from Greenbelt City Police, the shooting happened in the 7800 block of Mandan Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people, the 15-year-old and a 19-year-old shot with injuries described as serious. The 15-year-old boy died from his injuries at the hospital, and the 19-year-old man remains hospitalized, but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
