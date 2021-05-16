Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Suitland

Prince George's County Police Department detectives are working to establish a suspect or suspects and motive in this case.

SUITLAND, Md. — A man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in Suitland Saturday evening, Prince George's County Police Department said.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Porter Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene for a car crash when they found an adult man inside an SUV suffering from trauma to the upper body, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there were no other reported injuries, police said.

Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.