Man found shot to death in Prince George's Co.; police investigating

Detectives are trying to identify the motive of the shooting.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A man was found shot to death in Fort Washington early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County Police Department said.

Officers were called to the shooting around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Camelot Way, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police are investigating the man's death.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives are trying to identify the motive of the shooting.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area if possible as police conduct their investigation at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to come forward and call the police.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide additional updates as information becomes available.