Police: Man found shot inside cargo van on Northbound I-95 in Elkridge

Maryland State Police is investigating the incident and working to find a suspect and motive in this case.

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A man was found shot inside a cargo van on northbound Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon and Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect.

MSP said they originally received a call around 3:40 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident along I-95 in the area of Maryland Route 100 in Elkridge when they spotted the van in the median.

When troopers checked inside the van, they found the driver suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, MSP said.

Emergency medical service personnel on the scene immediately rendered aid. The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries. Police have not released his identity.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

At this time, MSP is investigating the incident and working to find a suspect and motive in this case.