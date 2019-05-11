LAKE ARBOR, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on the 1300 block of Lake Arbor Way in Lake Arbor, Maryland on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to the shooting call around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Officials said the man was later transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Detectives are actively working to establish suspects and a motive to this case.

During the shooting police said there was a robbery at a Papa Johns restaurant nearby. Authorities have yet to confirm if these incidents are related.

Police ask anyone with any information to call 1-866-411-TIPS or contact @PGCrimeSolvers.

