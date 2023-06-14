Man found shot to death in vehicle in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle late Tuesday night in Prince George's County, leaving officers searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation.
Around 11 p.m., Bladensburg Police officers were patrolling Bladensburg Road, nearby 43rd Avenue, when they saw a suspicious vehicle. They then approached the vehicle and found a man inside the car suffering from a deadly gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Investigators with Bladensburg Police and the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) are working to develop a motive as well as suspect(s) involved in the shooting case.
The homicide unit with PGPD will be the primary agency in charge of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at 301-516-2505. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
