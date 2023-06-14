Man found shot to death in vehicle in Bladensburg

The investigation sparked after police observed a suspicious vehicle in an area being patrolled in Bladensburg.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle late Tuesday night in Prince George's County, leaving officers searching for answers and sparking a homicide investigation.

Around 11 p.m., Bladensburg Police officers were patrolling Bladensburg Road, nearby 43rd Avenue, when they saw a suspicious vehicle. They then approached the vehicle and found a man inside the car suffering from a deadly gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators with Bladensburg Police and the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) are working to develop a motive as well as suspect(s) involved in the shooting case.

The homicide unit with PGPD will be the primary agency in charge of the investigation.

