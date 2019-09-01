Police are investigating after a man was found lying dead in the road in Capitol Heights.

The man was found in the 5900 block of Baltic Street around 8:15 Wednesday morning.

Prince George's County police said a citizen contacted them after seeing him on the road. The man had trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are on the scene attempting to develop suspect(s) and a motive. Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward.