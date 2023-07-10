Maryland Man found guilty but not criminally responsible for stabbing stepfather to death

A state expert found Sergio Koyangbo was not criminally responsible, which is Maryland's classification for an insanity plea.

BETHESDA, Md. — A judge found a Maryland man guilty but not criminally responsible Monday for the stabbing death of 46-year-old David Beasley in 2022.

According to Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Sergio Koyangbo was found guilty but not criminally responsible (NCR) for stabbing his stepfather on March 6, 2022.

Police found Beasley stabbed inside a home on Lambeth Road in Bethesda. First responders took him to an area hospital for help but he later died from his injuries.

According to charging documents, officers did find a knife on the stairs leading up to the front door as they made their way into the home.

Koyangbo was later arrested and charged with his stepfather's death.

A state expert found Koyangbo was not criminally responsible, which is Maryland's classification for an insanity plea. State prosecutors challenged that finding in December 2022 and took retained Maryland's leading forensic psychiatrists to conduct an independent evaluation. That expert agreed with the original NCR finding.

Following the second expert's opinion, the State conceded and Koyangbo was committed to the Maryland Department of Health. He will remain in a medical facility pending future evaluations.

