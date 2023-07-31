Driver convicted after hitting married couple with car, killing them

​Davinder Singh faces up to a decade in prison and $14,000 in fines.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing up to a decade in prison after he was found guilty of driving under the influence when he hit and killed a married couple on their way to vote on election day last year.

Editor's Note: The video above was posted on Nov. 8, 2022, when the crash was first reported.

Davinder Singh, 47, was found guilty by a judge Monday of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and multiple related charges.

Singh was driving a Toyota Prius on School Drive just before 7:30 a.m. when he hit 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and his wife, 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz, as they were crossing the street to vote at the school polling place. Both died from their injuries.

Singh was later arrested on Feb. 10 after returning from overseas.

Singh faces up to a decade in prison and $14,000 in fines. He will be sentenced on Oct. 20.

“The defendant in this matter has a history of driving while under the influence and the family of these two beloved grandparents has suffered immeasurable loss. We are grateful for the outcome of today’s trial and will ask the judge to impose the maximum penalty under the law at the sentencing hearing,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

