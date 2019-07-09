LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Prince George's County Police said a man was found dead Saturday morning suffering from trauma to his upper body.

Preliminary investigation shows that Prince George's County Police were called to the 8000 block of 14th Avenue for a welfare check.

When police arrived, they located a man in the parking lot suffering from trauma to his upper body.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no identified a suspect or motive at this time.

On Tuesday, Prince George's County Police said a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at the Glenarden Community Center.

Officers from the Prince George's County Maryland Park Police Division say they were called to the 8600 block of McLain Avenue.

The victim, Brandon Dixon, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

