Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Lanham apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Finian's Court apartment complex on Finns Lane, off of Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a welfare check in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The victim in the case has not been identified, including his name and age.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

