A man was found lying dead in the backyard of a house in Lanham, Md. Tuesday morning, according to Prince George's County police.

Around 7:15 a.m. police responded to the house located in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive.

Upon their arrival they found a man lying in the backyard of a house with trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that the person in the backyard does not live at the home where he was found. A person who lives at the home is being interviewed.

Detectives are on the scene attempting to develop suspect(s) and a motive. Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don't have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward.