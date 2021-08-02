Police: Man found dead after shooting in Capitol Heights

The man was found outside the 2000 block of Brooks Drive just before 9 p.m., police say.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A man was found "unresponsive" after a shooting in Capitol Heights Monday evening, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

PGPD officers were called to the 2000 block of Brooks Drive just before 9 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside the area with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives are working to determine a motive in this incident.

Police have yet to release any information on a possible shooting suspect or suspects.

The shooting is under investigation.

PGPD detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.