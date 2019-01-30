HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A report of a fight inside a Hyattsville home has led to the gruesome discovery of a homicide victim.

According to Lt. Chris Purvis, spokesman for the Hyattsville City Police Department, a call came in from a resident in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street reporting an altercation taking place inside a neighbors home. When officers responded to the scene, they found a man's body inside the residence.

Lt. Purvis says HCPD officers secured the scene for homicide investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department, who are taking over the investigation.

So far few details have been released, and no information is available on the victim or possible suspects at this time.