Man fires several shots in Gaithersburg restaurant and flees following bar fight

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are searching for a man who after an altercation pulled out his gun and fired shots at the ceiling of a bar in Gaithersburg, according to Gaithersburg Police and Montgomery County Police.

The incident happened at La Villa Restaurant Bar & Grill located at 18701 North Frederick Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Police learned that a fight in the bar area of the restaurant led the suspect to pull out a gun and start pointing it around the bar. They said that's when the suspect pointed the gun at the ceiling and fired several shots in the air.

The shooter and three other people fled out of the restaurant in a black four-door sedan. Police said the involvement of the other individuals who left with the shooter is unknown.

At this time there are no victims as a result of the shooting, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, with black bushy hair, a mustache with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the shooter is asked to contact the police.



