LANHAM, Md. -- A man is dead after a shooting that happened in Lanham late Wednesday night, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Manton Way.

When police got to the scene they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. Anyone with any information in this investigation, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS for a ca$h reward.

