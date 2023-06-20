Police: Man crashes into police car, bails out leaving wife and 5 kids behind in car

Through an investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was under the influence and driving with his wife and five kids in the vehicle, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARNOLD, Md. — A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police say he drove into a police vehicle and then ran away, leaving his wife and five children behind in his vehicle Monday morning.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, around 11 a.m., an officer along with a county employee were traveling in the officer's patrol vehicle in the area of College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road in Arnold. At this time, they were struck by another motor vehicle.

The officer's vehicle was then disabled and the suspect vehicle continued to traveling into a nearby community before eventually stopping.

Once it stopped, police say the driver bailed out the vehicle and attempted to flee the area. The suspect, later identified as Hector Portillo, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was apprehended just a short distance away from the vehicle.

Through an investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was under the influence and driving with his wife and five kids in the vehicle during the incident.

The police department said that the officer and the county employee were not injured during the crash, but all the passengers from the suspect's vehicle were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.