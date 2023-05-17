x
Maryland

Man faces rape charges, after attacking multiple people on Silver Spring trail

Police believe there may be more victims.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is facing multiple charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery after police say he attacked several people on a Silver Spring trail Tuesday. Now, officers are searching for more victims. 

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 20-year-old Jose Roberto Hernandez-Penal has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and weapons-related charges. 

Police were called to the Northwest Branch Trail in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike around 3 p.m. 

A little after 2:30 p.m. Hernandez-Penal reportedly walked up to two women on the trail. He allegedly took out a machete before robbing them and then sexually assaulting one of the women. 

Investigators say Hernandez-Penal walked away and assaulted a man in the 1100 block of Devere Drive a short time later. 

Officers began searching the area and the suspect was found with the assistance of the Maryland State Police helicopter, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.  

Hernandez-Penal was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. 

Detectives believe there may be more sexual assault victims by Hernandez-Penal that have not contacted police.

Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim may contact SVID at (240) 773-5050 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

