BOWIE, MD. - The man accused of shooting and killing three people inside a Bowie, Md. restaurant, pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Karlief Moye pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.
RELATED: Brother speaks out about triple murder in Bowie restaurant
In January 2017, Moye shot Blue Sunday Grill owners Jin Chen, Zue Zhou,and Sherwood Morgan.
Moye was a bartender at the restaurant. According to officials, he was in some sort of ongoing dispute with the three.
RELATED: Victims identified in triple murder at Bowie restaurant
Moye will be sentenced in November. He faces a maximum sentence of three consecutive life terms, 20 years.