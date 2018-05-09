BOWIE, MD. - The man accused of shooting and killing three people inside a Bowie, Md. restaurant, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Karlief Moye pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence.

RELATED: Brother speaks out about triple murder in Bowie restaurant

In January 2017, Moye shot Blue Sunday Grill owners Jin Chen, Zue Zhou,and Sherwood Morgan.

Moye was a bartender at the restaurant. According to officials, he was in some sort of ongoing dispute with the three.

RELATED: Victims identified in triple murder at Bowie restaurant

Moye will be sentenced in November. He faces a maximum sentence of three consecutive life terms, 20 years.

© 2018 WUSA