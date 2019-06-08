KETTERING, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. when a motorcycle and Nissan Altima collided on Central Avenue at Watkins Park Drive in Largo.

The driver of the Altima, 22-year-old Antanaisa Colvin, was trying to make a left from the westbound lanes and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound, investigators said.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released pending next of kin notification.

Authorities said charges are pending against Colvin. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

