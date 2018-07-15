WUSA9 — Prince George's County Police are investigating an accident that left one man dead Saturday night.

Officials were called to the 8600 block of Glenarden Parkway for a single vehicle accident around 9 pm.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle traveling on Glenarden Parkway before leaving the road and striking a curb. Police said the vehicle flipped over.

A man was declared dead on the scene.

Police said the reason for the crash is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

