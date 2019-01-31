GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man in his 40s is dead and a 5-year-old child and a 32-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home in Glen Burnie late Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Michael Mayo, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, reports of a house fire with possible people trapped in the 400 block of Wellham Ave. came in shortly before midnight. When crews arrived at the scene they found smoke showing from a single story home with a basement.

Firefighters quickly entered the basement and pulled two adults and one 5-year-old child from the burning home. Three more adults and another child were able to escape the home. The three victims rescued from the basement were transported with critical, life-threatening injuries. One was later pronounced dead. The four occupants who got out on their own were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It took firefighters 25 min to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.