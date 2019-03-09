OXON HILL, Md. — Police are investigating after an Upper Marlboro man died in a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill on Monday.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Gilbert Butler. Authorities are searching for the driver who left the scene after striking him.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of St. Barnabas Road. Butler was found lying in the southbound lanes suffering from "critical injuries" after being hit by a van. The driver of that van left the scene and moments later, police say another car hit Butler. The second driver stayed on scene.

Butler was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police are now searching for a dark-colored work van with a ladder on the roof, possibly a GMC.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

