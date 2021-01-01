Man dead in first reported Prince George's County homicide in 2021

Police said they were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. for reports of a cutting.

LANGLEY PARK, Md. — Prince George's County Police said a man is dead in the first reported homicide of 2021 after an incident in Langley Park on New Years Day.

Officials responded to the 8100 block of 15th Avenue for reports of a cutting just before 1 a.m. on January 1. When police arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from injuries.

He was pronounced dead on scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Prince George's Police Department officers were on scene early Friday conducting an investigation to determine suspects and motive in the case. No arrests have been made and additional details were not immediately available.

Prince George's County Police said in a tweet that anyone who may have information about this case should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

