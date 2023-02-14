Passenger killed in single-car crash in Frederick County

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Scarlet Estep, had one passenger in the car, 57-year-old Michael Piermatteo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Frederick County Monday evening.

According to the Maryland State Police (MSP), troopers were called to Interstate 340 at Mt. Zion Road right after 7:15 p.m. for a crash involving one car.

Troopers say upon arrival they learned the driver of a 2004 GMC truck was going south on US 15 near Mt. Zion Road when the truck went into the grass median before crossing all lanes of traffic and hitting an embankment.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Scarlet Estep, had one passenger in the car, 57-year-old Michael Piermatteo.

Piermatteo was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he died from his injuries. Estep was taken to an area hospital for help, her condition is unknown at this time.

The MSP Crash Team is investigating what may have caused the deadly crash.



WATCH NEXT: Thieves use fire extinguisher during flash mob robbery of DC Chanel store