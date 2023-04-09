Man dead following shooting in Laurel, Maryland

Police responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane on Sunday after receiving a call about a possible shooting.

LAUREL, Md. — Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Laurel.

Police responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane minutes after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call about a possible shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Officers also found another man inside a stairwell that had trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities and ages of the two men are still unknown and police are working to identify suspects, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact them at 1-866-411-TIPS. This is an ongoing investigation.