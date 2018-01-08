PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- A man died after police found him with gunshot wounds on the road in Prince George's County late Tuesday night, officials said.

Around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Putnam Lane at Ritchie Road. When the authorities arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to develop a suspect and motive.

Anyone with any information in this investigation call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS for a cash reward.

