Man dead after officers found him shot in Prince George's County

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — A man is dead after officers found him shot in Hillcrest Heights early Wednesday morning, Prince George's County Police Department said.
Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after a report of shots fired in the area of 2300 Anvil Lane, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from trauma. Police worked quickly to conduct life-saving measures but the man died.
The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
Information on a possible suspect or suspects has not yet been released by police. Detectives are on scene working to establish a motive in this case.
Prince George's County Police Department is asking anyone who may know information about this incident to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
